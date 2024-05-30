Grayslake Children’s Health and Safety Fair returns June 1

In this file photo, Maddux Henning, 1, of Round Lake sits in a Lake County Sheriff’s squad car during the Children’s Health and Safety Fair at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Center. Maddux was at the event with his mother, Nicole. This year's fair takes place on June 1. (Candace H)

GRAYSLAKE – Northwestern Medicine’s Children’s Health and Safety Fair returns June 1 with interactive and educational exhibits.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Outpatient Center, 1475 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake.

In the first fair since 2019, the physicians and staff at Grayslake are bringing back many of the community’s favorite activities designed to teach children lessons about health and safety.

The free event will take place rain or shine and all members of the community are invited to attend.

The Northwestern Medicine Grayslake emergency department will provide complimentary bicycle helmet fittings for children who complete a fair bingo sheet while supplies last. Kids will learn about bike safety, how to take care of injuries and handling poisonings.

A “Teddy Bear Clinic” led by the surgery center is aimed at easing children’s fears about injuries and hospitalization. Teddy bears will receive “treatment” in a nonthreatening environment before going home with the children.

A car seat safety clinic will help parents learn how to properly fit car seats into their vehicles and strap their kids in safely.

Emergency services representatives from the Grayslake fire and police departments and Lake County Sherriff’s Office will be in attendance with police cars and firetrucks, as well as comfort dogs, to teach kids about the important work they do for the local community. A Flight for Life helicopter will make an entrance from the sky, creating a fun photo opportunity for the families in attendance (weather permitting).

With topics ranging from nutrition to animal care, the Children’s Health and Safety Fair is a great opportunity for families to learn more about eating healthy and staying safe in their communities.

“We are so excited to bring this event back to the community,” said Connie Larson, lead coordinator of the fair at Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Outpatient Center. “Our physicians, nurses and staff love being able to connect with their community and teach children important health and safety lessons. We all feel it makes a difference.”

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine, visit nm.org.