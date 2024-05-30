Excitement builds for starstruck summer at Outdoor

It's not uncommon to find a band playing outside of the Bremer Team Taphouse and Snack Bar before the movies start at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. Shown are members of the Bridgeport Ramblers. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

LAKEMOOR – Kids kick a soccer ball across the grassy expanse below the towering screen. Strangers bond over a shared love of dogs. Families stake out the perfect seating arrangement in their truck beds.

The Rockwellian tapestry that plays out long before the sun sets and the first film credits roll is back in full force at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, 1510 Chapel Hill Road, Lakemoor.

The theater’s schedule now is seven days a week.

”It’s going to be an especially exciting summer season,” owner Scott Dehn said. “And the fun once again will continue through the fall and into December like last year.”

In addition to the thrill and anticipation of first-run films such as “Inside Out 2″ (June 21), “Despicable Me 4″ (July 3), “Deadpool & Wolverine” (July 26), “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Sept. 6) and more, a getaway contest in the works will result in a $6,000 Universal Studios vacation for some lucky family.

The Movies Make Memories Getaway will include roundtrip airfare, four nights at the Cabana Bay Resort, four-day park-to-park passes good for both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks, plus round-trip airport transfers for two adults and two children with the ability to upgrade the length of the stay, the resort and the number of guests at the winner’s expense.

The giveaway is a joint venture between the Outdoor, The Bremer Team – Keller Williams Success Realty and Worldwide Traveler.

For Worldwide Traveler, it’s part of their 40th anniversary celebration, president Darrellynn Hanes said. “We are so happy to be a part of this wonderful sweepstakes to help send a family to Universal Orlando. Creating travel memories is what we do best.”

Dawn Bremer is owner and president of The Bremer Team, which two years ago formed a business partnership with the Outdoor that has led to completed renovations at the concession building. Now known as the Bremer Team Taphouse and Snack Bar, choices include pizza, treats from Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, beer, wine, soft drinks and popcorn.

Bremer said Getaway excitement is sure to build as the season goes on.

“We just want to spread joy and hope that it’s contagious,” she said.

Dehn said he’s thrilled to add yet another element of suspense to moviegoers’ experience.

”I’ve always wanted this place to be more than just a movie theater,” he said. “I’m always trying to find ways to increase the content of what visitors receive for the price of admission and getaway prize eligibility is one way to do that. This is one heck of a prize.”

Ten names will be drawn each month starting in June and continuing into December. Of the 70 who gain eligibility, the grand prize winner will be drawn in December and have until December 2025 to use the getaway. Full contest details will be posted soon on all three businesses’s websites as well as on their Facebook pages, Dehn, Bremer and Hanes said.

For theater ticket pricing, carload specials, movie schedules and other information, visit goldenagecinemas.com.

Visit worldwidetraveler.net and bremerteam.com for the latest Getaway news and eligibility opt-in opportunities.