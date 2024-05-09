SWALCO offers residents way to get rid of household chemicals

MUNDELEIN – The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County will host a household chemical waste collection event from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 18 at the Mundelein Metra station, 205 N. Archer Ave.

Accepted materials are aerosol products, antifreeze and motor oil, fertilizers, herbicide and pesticides, fluorescent light bulbs and CFLs, furniture stripper and varnishes, gasoline and kerosene, household batteries (lithium and rechargeable only), household cleaners, oil-based and flammable paint and paint removers, solvent cleaners and pool and hot tub chemicals.

Materials that will not be accepted are latex or water-based paint, “treated” paint, DEA controlled substances, business waste, farm chemicals, propane tanks, lab chemicals, lead-acid and alkaline batteries, explosives, medical waste, construction and demolition debris, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and electronics.

Collections are for Illinois residents. SWALCO hosts 23 events in Gurnee each year.

For information about SWALCO programs and services, visit swalco.org or call 847-377-4950.