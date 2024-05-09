Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon May 14 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest will be Robert Collins, president and executive chef at the Youth Culinary School in Mundelein. He has 29 years of food service experience in the military and civilian sectors and feels it is his calling to spread the message to young people about healthy ingredients and how to cook them.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.