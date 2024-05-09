May 09, 2024
Grocery giveaway planned in North Chicago

Participants must provide military, veteran or dependent identification

Smokin' Deal BBQ owner Jeff Silvers talks with customers Mike Huber and Melissa Lucich of Palatine before the couple purchased a new Pit Boss griddle and accessories this month.

Smokin' Deal BBQ owner Jeff Silvers talks with customers Mike Huber and Melissa Lucich of Palatine before the couple purchased a new Pit Boss griddle and accessories this month. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

NORTH CHICAGO – Midwest Veterans Closet will host a grocery giveaway May 10.

The event will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Midwest Veterans Closet, 2323 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

Participants can drive up and volunteers will fill their vehicles. Participants must have a military, veteran or dependent identification.

The event is sponsored by the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.

