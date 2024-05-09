Grandwood Park Park District to host blood drive

GURNEE – The Grandwood Park Park District is holding a blood drive from 3 to 8 p.m. May 15 at the Community Center located at 36630 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Visit the Versiti website at www.versiti.org/IL to schedule an appointment.

For more information or help scheduling, email drive coordinator Michelle Rieber at accounting@grandwoodpark.net or call Leslie Cassidy at 847-356-0008.

All donors will be entered into a drawing for a new lawn mower.