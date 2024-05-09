Fox Lake PD releases results of distracted driving enforcement

FOX LAKE – The Fox Lake Police Department announced it issued nine citations for hands-free law violations, two citations for stop sign violations, 11 citations for speeding, 14 citations for registration and driver’s license violations and made one arrest for driving while license suspended during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

“Driver distraction is a persistent issue in Fox Lake that often has life-altering consequences,” Police Chief Dawn DeServi said in a news release. “Issuing a citation is a proven way to get motorists to pay attention or pay the price. Distracted Driving Awareness Month may be over, but we will continue our efforts to stop motorists from engaging in this deadly behavior.”

The Fox Lake Police Department joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.