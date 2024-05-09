Bonfire and Brews: Food Truck Frenzy rescheduled

GURNEE – Bonfire & Brews: Food Truck Frenzy, which was postponed May 4 because of inclement weather, has been rescheduled for May 10 at Viking Park.

The event will run from 7 to 11 p.m. at the park, 4374 Old Grand Ave. in Gurnee.

After success last fall with Bonfire and Brews: A Taste of Gurnee, the village of Gurnee, Gurnee Park District and local vendors have come together for another 21-and-older evening. The $10 admission fee can be purchased online or in person at the event.

As the sun sets and stars appear, guests (21 and older) at Bonfire and Brews: Food Truck Frenzy are welcome to unwind by the fire, enjoy local food trucks, dance to live music from Matt Nanke and compete in games with friends. Drinks will be available to buy from the Exchange Club of Gurnee.

All Exchange Club proceeds support local nonprofits that provide services for young people in Gurnee, including child abuse prevention organizations.

The event is a partnership between the Gurnee Park District, village of Gurnee, Gurnee Chamber of Commerce and Exchange Club of Gurnee.

Event updates will be on the park district website, its Facebook page and its RainOut Line.