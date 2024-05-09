Blood donors needed to save lives and honor moms

INGLESIDE – Every year about 219,000 units of blood and platelets are needed to help patients experiencing women’s health issues including about 1 of every 83 births.

With Mother’s Day on May 12, nonprofit Vitalant is highlighting that need and thanking donors who give through May 23 with a chance to win one of 83 $83 gift cards when they opt-in to the Vitalant Donor Rewards program.

A blood drive is planned from 3 to 8 p.m. May 14 at Big Hollow School District 38, 26051 Nippersink Road, Ingleside.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are vital to always maintain a robust blood supply for patients for emergencies to ongoing medical treatments.

Trish Anderson is grateful an adequate blood supply was available when she needed 52 units of blood during the birth of her fourth child, Dobry, via cesarean hysterectomy. A long recovery followed, including eight surgeries and an additional 12 units of blood.

“Each day, I reflect in appreciation over the many, many people who sat in a chair and gave selflessly from their physical body in order to save my life,” Anderson said in a news release. “Because of them, I get to see my kids grow up.”

She and her extended family are involved in donating blood and hosting blood drives to pay forward the gift of life.

May also is High Blood Pressure Education Month. Vitalant blood donors can track their health, including blood pressure, pulse, hemoglobin and cholesterol in their secure and confidential online account.

To make an appointment to donate at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-258-4825.