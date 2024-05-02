Lake County Special Investigations Group logs success in 2023

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group seized a record-breaking amount of fentanyl in 2023.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area funded task force, recorded an incredibly successful year in 2023, according to a news release. The team opened 167 criminal investigations, which resulted in the arrests of 64 offenders and seizure of more than $2.5 million worth of illegal drugs in Lake County. Additionally, the team seized 112 illegally possessed firearms, many of which were possessed by convicted felons.

In 2023, SIG seizures included more than 17,000 fentanyl laced pills, more than 120 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, almost 10 pounds of powder cocaine, almost 10 pounds of illegally trafficked cannabis and almost 900 grams of methamphetamine.

SIG in 2023 also placed a focus on gun traffickers operating in Lake County. This resulted in the seizure of dozens of firearms being sold by gun traffickers, switch devices that turn pistols into fully automatic firearms and ghost guns while securing the arrests of the offenders.

During one of its investigations, SIG discovered a possible human trafficking operation being run in St. Charles. SIG turned crucial information it uncovered over to authorities in St. Charles and assisted local authorities in rescuing five victims from human trafficking.

SIG also places significant emphasis on community outreach, speaking at schools, businesses, community groups and other public safety organizations. Numerous community presentations were provided in 2023.

“Our Special Investigations Group is making a major positive impact in our community,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in the news release. “They successfully stopped over 17,000 deadly fentanyl pills from being sold throughout Lake County, which undoubtedly saved many lives. Over the last five years, SIG has removed nearly $20 million worth of drugs being trafficked in Lake County. The partnerships and collaboration between SIG’s member agencies are major reasons that SIG is so successful.”

Participating members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group are the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Highland Park Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Park City Police Department, Round Lake Beach Police Department, Round Lake Park Police Department, Round Lake Police Department, Wauconda Police Department, Waukegan Police Department, Winthrop Harbor Police Department and Zion Police Department.