Happy-go-lucky puppy wants to bring fun to forever family

Juno is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 2, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Juno says, “Are you happy, active and fun? Then we belong together. I am a bouncy and playful gal, always ready to play with people and with my sister. Life is in the fast lane with never a minute to waste. So many people and doggies to meet. So many things to sniff outside. Even doing some digging in the sand because you never know what you may find.

“The one thing we know we won’t find that way is a family. Hope you and your family also have a good sense of humor because puppies always do things that are fun … though not always fun for everyone.”

This heeler mix is about 2½ months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.