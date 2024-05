GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society invites the public to listen to Grayslake stories as lived by Grayslake residents at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

There will be stories about people, places and events shared by people who have worked and volunteered in the community.

The program is free and refreshments will be served.