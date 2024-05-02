Bonfire and Brews in Gurnee is back this spring

GURNEE – Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., will host Bonfire and Brews: Food Truck Frenzy from 7 to 10 p.m. May 4.

After success last fall with Bonfire and Brews: A Taste of Gurnee, the village of Gurnee, Gurnee Park District and local vendors came together for another event.

Cost is $10. Guests must be 21 or older. Tickets can be bought online at the Gurnee Park District’s website or in person at the event.

As the sun sets and the stars appear, guests at Bonfire and Brews: Food Truck Frenzy are welcome to unwind by the fire, enjoy local food trucks, dance to live music from Matt Nanke and compete for fun in games with friends. Drinks will be available to buy from the Exchange Club of Gurnee.

Food trucks include Dawg On Wheels, Lunch Box Express, Noonies Treatz and Things, Pina Mexican Eats, Pierogi Rig, Supermercado San Judas, Supreme Fries and Tacos El Terrible.

The event is being put on in partnership with the Gurnee Park District, village of Gurnee, Gurnee Chamber of Commerce and Exchange Club of Gurnee.