Vitalent seeks blood donors to help transplant patients during National Donate Life Month

MUNDELEIN – Every two seconds, a patient in the U.S. needs blood. During National Donate Life Month in April, nonprofit Vitalant urges eligible donors to give blood and help support patients including those who undergo more than 40,000 organ transplants each year.

The Mundelein Fire Department will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at 1000 N. Midlothian Road in Mundelein.

Jen Lentini was a teenager when she underwent a heart transplant. She needed blood transfusions before and during the surgery and in the years since blood donations have continued to help her fight anemia.

“Whether you’re a blood or organ donor, you’re not just impacting the person receiving the blood or a transplant, you’re impacting everyone they’re going to meet in their life,” Lentini said in a news release. “Every story, every adventure, you’re saving someone’s child, their relative, their friend.”

A robust blood supply must be ready for patients every day before it’s needed. Donors of every blood type are vital to maintaining the supply, especially those with the most-transfused type O.

Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.