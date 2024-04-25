POW/MIA advocacy group awards Sheriff’s Office ‘Chair of Honor’

At a ceremony held April 12, Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapter 2 unveiled the POW/MIA Chair of Honor and officially turned it over to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office proudly accepted the POW/MIA Chair of Honor donated by Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapter 2.

At a ceremony April 12, Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapter 2 unveiled the POW/MIA Chair of Honor and officially turned it over to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was selected for the honor because of the office’s commitment to those who have served, are serving or will serve in the U.S. armed forces.

The POW/MIA Chair of Honor is a commemorative symbol of the sacrifices made by American military families. The loss of life and the unfinished stories of those who never returned home is what the chair represents. It is a reminder to all that these men and women must be found and returned to their families. The POW/MIA Chair of Honor has been developed through a coordinated effort by National Rolling Thunder and the Hussey Seating Company.

The POW/MIA Chair of Honor will be prominently displayed in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office training room, where those attending community meetings, community training sessions and law enforcement training sessions will be able to see and honor the Chair. The POW/MIA Chair of Honor is displayed at several locations across the U.S., including the U.S. Capitol, Illinois state Capitol, Gillette Stadium, Soldier Field, Lucas Oil Stadium, Guaranteed Rate Field and Chicago’s City Hall.

“This Chair will serve as a constant reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave service members and their families,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “It is a symbol of our commitment to always honor and remember those who are prisoners of war or missing in action, and as a Marine Corps veteran, I am so proud our office will serve as a permanent display of the POW/MIA Chair of Honor.”