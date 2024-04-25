Letter: Help protect our veterans against ‘sharks’

To the Editor:

The Illinois Senate has approved SB 3479, the Veterans Claim Shark Act, which provides a penalty for those not accredited veterans service officers who charge for their services.

The bill now goes to the Illinois House, where it sits in the House Rules Committee for assignment. Please contact your state representative and urge support and passage of this important bill for veterans and their families.

Illinois is one of five states that have or have introduced or passed legislation and are hopeful of it becoming a federal law in the future.

The processing of a VA claim is provided free by state, county and accredited veteran service organization representatives.

Michael Peck

American Legion delegate, Illinois Veterans Advisory Council

Mundelein