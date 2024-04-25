April 25, 2024
District 121 to host virtual special education meeting

Discussion to focus on providing services to students with disabilities in private schools and homeschools

GURNEE – At 4:30 p.m. April 25, Warren Township High School District 121 will host a meeting to discuss the district’s plans for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools and homeschools for the 2024-25 school year.

This year’s meeting will be virtual via Google Meets.

If you wish to participate, contact Toni Ludwick, administrative assistant to the Special Education Department, at tludwick@wths.net or 847-599- 4764 for the link to the meeting.

For questions pertaining to the meeting, contact Cara Garland at 847-599-4638 or cgarland@wths.net.

