Rose McGowan to be keynote speaker at ZCenter event

In this 2021 file photo, Helen Williamson, of Gurnee stands with Hannah Koo, of Wheeling and Jessica Gonzalez, of Waukegan on Grand Avenue during the Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center’s “Standing Silent Witness” Sexual Assault Awareness event in Gurnee. All are on staff at the ZCenter. (Candace H.Johnson)

GURNEE – Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center announced Rose McGowan will be the keynote speaker at the annual Spring Luncheon on May 17 at the Evanston Golf Club.

McGowan has been a strong voice in support of survivors and the fight against sexual assault and harassment. As a child, McGowan wanted to help the world. As an adult, her bravery gave others power, according to a ZCenter news release.

McGowan’s courage was the driving force behind the #Metoo movement, resulting in a massive global awakening. By refusing to feel ashamed, she empowered countless individuals to find their inner strength and take action.

Today, she continues to inspire and motivate individuals to embrace their true selves and feel confident in their own skin, free to fully be alive.

ZCenter is honored to have this brave and talented leader speak to the community to continue the journey in collective healing.

Tickets to the Spring Luncheon are available at zcenter.org.

All proceeds from the event will support survivors of sexual violence and prevention education.