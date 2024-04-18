D-70 music education program receives national recognition

Libertyville School District 70 has been honored for the second consecutive year with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. (Photo provided by Robin Smith Kollman for District 70)

LIBERTYVILLE – Libertyville School District 70 has been honored for the second consecutive year with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

In its 25th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. Only 32 school districts in Illinois received the award this year compared to 975 nationally, according to a news release.

“We are so honored to receive this award,” orchestra teacher Allison Zabelin said in the release. “Without the support of our district’s amazing leaders and the fantastic community, we would not be able to achieve the same level of success in teaching D-70′s young musicians. It is a privilege to spread the joy of music and we thank you for enabling us to do that.”

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, District 70 answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. After two years of music education, researchers found participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school but also to attend college. In addition, everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training.

“The Libertyville District 70 band, orchestra and music teachers and students are worthy of this recognition that recognizes their dedication, collaboration and excellence,” said Erik Younman, D-70′s director of teaching and learning.

Music teachers in District 70 include orchestra director Carol Janossy, band director Carla Bollinger, Butterfield music teacher Jonathan Weppler, Adler Park music teacher Julie Perez, Copeland Manor music teacher Sara Griffin, Rockland music teacher Jennifer Vente, Highland Middle School music teacher Erika Brown Thomas, band teacher Rob Swartzloff and Zabelin.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 member companies and individual professionals. The foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.

For more information about The NAMM Foundation, visit www.nammfoundation.org.