April 08, 2024
Shaw Local
Retirement ceremony set for Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Dax

Celebration to take place at Sheriff’s Patrol Division in Libertyville

By Shaw Local News Network
K-9 Dax of the Lake County Sheriff's Department

K-9 Dax of the Lake County Sheriff's Department (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department)

LIBERTYVILLE -- On April 10, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a retirement ceremony for Sheriff’s K9 Dax. 

The community is invited to join to send K9 Dax off into retirement and congratulate him on his 10 years of dedicated service.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. April 10 at the Sheriff’s Patrol Division, 1301 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

The ceremony will be held outside, and Dax’s handler, Deputy John Forlenza, and Dax will be available after the ceremony for photographs.

