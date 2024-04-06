Housing Authority responds to fire at John Kuester Manor

WAUCONDA -- The Lake County Housing Authority is responding to a fire that rendered John Kuester Manor in Wauconda unhabitable and displaced the residents of its 25 units.

About 3:15 p.m. April 2, a fire broke out at the building at 301 Osage in Wauconda, according to a news release from the housing authority. Fire crews from Wauconda, Lake Zurich, Round Lake Beach and neighboring fire departments were able to ensure the safety of all the residents.

The fire was determined to be accidental, resulting from a contracted vendor installing equipment on premises, according to the release. The housing authority is working with authorities to determine the extent of the damage.

All the tenants are in temporary housing as the investigation continues, according to the release. The housing authority plans to rehouse any displaced tenants and restore the property as quickly as possible.