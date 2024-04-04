Playful puppy eager to find forever family, home

Clint is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for April 3, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Clint says, “Fun is the word of the day, especially with someone your own age. I love to run around, playing chase, teasing my siblings with a toy. We are pros at entertaining humans with our antics. Fun also means getting loved, especially after a nice, long playtime. Life is just beginning and we can’t wait to find a family.”

This Australian shepherd mix is about 2 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.