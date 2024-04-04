Lake County Sheriff’s Office to buy Flock Safety Cameras

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Board on March 12 approved the purchase of 15 Flock Safety Cameras for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office will join more than 20 Lake County municipalities that use Flock Safety Cameras, according to a news release. There are more than 260 cameras in the county.

No additional taxes or fees were necessary to fund the purchase of the cameras.

Flock Safety Cameras provide a valuable tool for law enforcement agencies to locate missing or endangered people, stolen vehicles and suspects wanted for violent crimes. The cameras are not used for traffic enforcement purposes.

Guidelines are in place for the collection and use of the data from the cameras, according to the release.

The exact locations for the cameras have not yet been determined. As the cameras will be placed near public roadways, the locations will be subject to approval by the Illinois Department of Transportation.