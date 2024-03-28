March 28, 2024
Sheriff’s Office releases results of St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement

Effort concludes with 55 traffic stops and 63 traffic citations

Police car (File photo)

WAUKEGAN – From March 8 through March 18, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day traffic safety campaign.

During the campaign, sheriff’s deputies conducted 55 traffic stops and issued 63 traffic citations – 35 citations for speeding, five citations for driving without a valid driver’s license, three citations for failure to wear a seatbelt and 20 citations for other traffic offenses.

The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

