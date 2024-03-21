Program to focus on stories from Vietnam veterans

GREAT LAKES – In commemoration of those who served in the Vietnam War, join the National Museum of the American Sailor at 10:30 a.m. March 29 to learn firsthand the remarkable stories of these veterans.

During the free one-hour moderated event, veterans will share their personal stories of the Vietnam War and their experiences serving in the military during this turbulent time in American history.

To learn more about this event or if you are a Vietnam veteran and interested in receiving a commemorative pin, call the National Museum of the American Sailor at 847-688-3154, ext. 215, or email NHHC_NMAS@us.navy.mil.