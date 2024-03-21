PM&L Theatre to host auditions for pair of productions

ANTIOCH – PM&L Theatre is holding auditions for two upcoming productions that promise to be among the highlights of the theater’s season.

Auditions for “Bill W. and Dr. Bob,” the inspirational tale of the two men who founded Alcoholics Anonymous, will take place March 25 and 26 at PM&L Theater, 877 Main St. in Antioch. Auditions begin at 6:30 p.m. Callbacks are March 27.

The play is a poignant exploration of friendship, struggle and the founding of a movement that has offered hope to millions.

Directed by Lorrie Ferguson, the production seeks talented individuals to portray the journey of Bill Wilson and Dr. Bob Smith from despair to recovery and the enduring legacy of their work. Join us in telling this deeply moving story.

During the audition, there will be an option for a one- to two-minute monologue and cold readings from the script. Familiarity with the character list is advised.

Auditions for the theater’s rendition of “Camelot,” directed by Guy Finley, also are open. This reimagined version of the legendary tale offers unique roles for actors passionate about bringing a fresh perspective to this timeless story. Embrace this chance to be part of a legendary narrative that has captivated audiences for generations.

Auditions for “Camelot” are April 15 and 16. Auditions start at 7 p.m. Callbacks will be at 7 p.m. April 18.

For information or to sign up for an audition, visit pmltheatre.com.