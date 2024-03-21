Lake County Forest Preserves enhances engagement with chatbot

In this file photo, Pam Gehrke of Libertyville helps her granddaughter, Alivia Bush, 4, of Volo identify different kinds of rocks outside of the Visitor's Center during the Lake County Forest Preserves Hikin’ Tykes exploration of rocks event May 12, 2015 at Independence Grove in Libertyville. (Candace H)

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves has adopted cutting-edge technology designed to enhance communication and accessibility for visitors to its website.

The Forest Preserves uses a computer program known as chatbot to simulate conversation with human users through text-based interactions. The technology prioritizes accessibility for all users and bridges language barriers through multi-language translation capabilities.

“The Lake County Forest Preserves recognizes the importance of inclusive and accessible communication in serving its diverse communities,” Director of Administration Mary Kann said in a news release. “Chatbot, powered by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, is designed to enhance the overall user experience and provide valuable information about the preserves, programs and available services.”

Key features of the Forest Preserves chatbot:

Accessibility for all: The chatbot is equipped with functionalities that adhere to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, ensuring that users with disabilities have equal access to information and services. This inclusivity aligns with the Forest Preserves commitment to serving all residents.

Multi-language translation: Understanding the diverse linguistic landscape, the chatbot offers multi-language translation capabilities. Visitors can engage with the chatbot in their preferred language, fostering a more inclusive and user-friendly experience.

Real-time assistance: The chatbot provides real-time assistance to users, answering frequently asked questions, offering information about events and activities and guiding visitors through the expansive offerings of the Forest Preserves. This instant support, also available when the offices are closed, enhances the efficiency of communication, ensuring that visitors can quickly access the information they need.

Feedback and suggestions: The chatbot serves as a valuable tool for the Lake County Forest Preserves to gather feedback and suggestions from users. This direct line of communication allows for continuous improvement of services and better meets the evolving needs of the community.

“We are excited to embrace this new technology, emphasizing our dedication to community engagement,” Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves, said in the release. “By leveraging the capabilities of the chatbot, we aspire to provide a more accessible, informative and user-friendly experience for all visitors.”