Husky mix pup seeks family to keep up with her

Maoka is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 21, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Maoka says, “I am so excited to meet my forever family and hopefully soon. I was found as a stray and brought to a local animal control before landing at Save-A-Pet. I am about 6 months old and would love to join an energetic, active family that can keep up with my antics. I love being outdoors, but also enjoy quiet cuddles in the evening.”

Maoka, a husky mix puppy, is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.