Concert to benefit Save-A-Pet

GRAYSLAKE – Save the date, save a pet and rock to a performance by a 1960s and ’70s tribute band.

A family-friendly concert featuring Jay and the Backdated Band will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. March 30, with all proceeds going to Save-A-Pet, a true no-kill animal rescue and adoption center.

The concert will be at House of Music & Entertainment, 1227 N. Rand Road in Arlington Heights.

Tickets, which are $35, are available at https://bit.ly/60s70sConcert2024 or at the door. Tickets include two drinks. Food will be available to buys. Prizes will be raffled off to raise additional funds for rescued dogs and cats that are awaiting their forever homes.

Jay and the Backdated Band are a blast of the past with the biggest hits from the 1960s and ’70s. Expect plenty of Beatles tunes as Jay Goeppner is one of the top performers of John Lennon’s music. Goeppner has wowed audiences in 20 countries, according to the news release.

An added bonus: Jay and the Backdated Band will take requests from the audience.

“We look forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones at this concert and hope to raise some much-needed funds for the animals rescued by Save-A-Pet,” said Stacy Ellington, development manager.

Pesche’s Flowers and Garden Shops is the Platinum Paw Sponsor for the concert. Pesche’s Flowers and Garden Shops is a family-owned business for three generations and has been a big supporter of worthy causes and community programs in the Chicago area since 1923. Their extensive flower and garden operation is on a five-acre site along River Road in Des Plaines.