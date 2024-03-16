Antioch area man charged after slashing family member with knife

ANTIOCH -- An unincorporated Antioch man is recovering after being slashed in his face with a knife by a family member.

About 12:25 a.m. March 13, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 21200 block of Route 173, unincorporated Antioch, for a domestic battery in progress. Sheriff’s 911 telecommunicators learned that a knife was being used in the battery and alerted responding deputies, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and immediately were able to de-escalate the situation.

Sheriff’s deputies determined a 45-year-old man, who lives at the address, had been slashed across the face with a knife and suffered significant facial injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigation shows the man and a family member, Aaron Locklear, 54, of the same address, got into an argument. It became increasingly heated, and police say Locklear produced a knife with an approximate 8-inch blade. The victim was slashed across the right side of his face, causing a very serious laceration from near his eye and extending to his lip.

Locklear was arrested and taken to an area hospital for treatment to a finger, as he suffered a cut during the battery. He was treated and released back into the custody of sheriff’s deputies.

Locklear has been charged with aggravated domestic battery (Class 2 felony), aggravated battery causing bodily harm (Class 3 felony), and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (Class 3 felony).

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor contributing to the incident.