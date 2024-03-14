Young cat brings something extra to forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Betsey says, “Give me 10 seconds and I can almost guarantee that you will want to take me home. As soon as you start paying attention to me, I am right there, head-butting your hand, trying to get all the petting I can get. As I stretch out for a full body rub, you will notice my extra toes. This makes me look even more adorable. So don’t make me wait.”

Betsey is about 3 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.