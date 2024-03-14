Vernon Hills native serves aboard Navy’s newest warship

Airman Damian Herrera, a native of Vernon Hills, serves on the USS John L. Canley. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings, Navy Office of Community Outreach)

SAN DIEGO – Airman Damian Herrera, a native of Vernon Hills, serves aboard the USS John L. Canley.

Herrera graduated from Vernon Hills High School in 2020.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the U.S. Navy are similar to those found in Vernon Hills, he said.

”Growing up in a very diverse hometown and being around people from all different backgrounds has made the transition to the Navy and working with different people much easier for me,” Herrera said.

Herrera joined the Navy two years ago. He serves as a hospital corpsman.

”I joined the Navy for a better life,” Herrera said. “I wanted stability and the Navy offered me a great starting point for my life and career.”

The USS John L. Canley was named after Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley, a U.S. Marine and recipient of the U.S. military’s highest award for valor, the Medal of Honor, for his actions in 1968 during the Battle of Hué City.

John L. Canley is an expeditionary sea base ship that is highly flexible and may be used across a broad range of military operations. Acting as a mobile sea base, these ships are part of the critical access infrastructure that supports the deployment of forces and supplies to provide prepositioned equipment and sustainment with flexible distribution.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the U.S. is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

”We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Herrera has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

”I am most proud to be able to say I made the choice to enlist,” Herrera said. “I look forward to the next 18 years.”

Herrera serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

”Serving in the Navy means giving up your time and life for others,” Herrera said. “The Navy gives sailors a foundation to grow and become the best people they can be while serving others. It also offers so many benefits that so many people don’t even know about.”

Herrera is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“My friends back at home as well as my mom, Rosamar, have made this transition and time away from home easy and always back me up in my endeavors,” Herrera said.