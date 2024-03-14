Hawthorn to host sensory-friendly bunny event for children with special needs

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, will host a Sensory-Friendly Bunny event to give children with special needs and their families the opportunity to enjoy a visit and private photo session with the Easter Bunny from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (before the center opens) Sunday, March 17.

Professional photo packages begin at $39.99.

Reservations are required for the Sensory-Friendly Bunny event and can be made at https://bit.ly/47SM5Sj.

To learn more, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.