March 14, 2024
Hawthorn to host sensory-friendly bunny event for children with special needs

Vernon Hills mall to offer private photo sessions with Easter Bunny on March 17

By Shaw Local News Network

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, will host a Sensory-Friendly Bunny event to give children with special needs and their families the opportunity to enjoy a visit and private photo session with the Easter Bunny from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (before the center opens) Sunday, March 17.

Professional photo packages begin at $39.99.

Reservations are required for the Sensory-Friendly Bunny event and can be made at https://bit.ly/47SM5Sj.

To learn more, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.

Vernon HillsEaster
