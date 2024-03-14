Gurnee Fire Department to host blood drive

GURNEE – Vitalant is shining a light on the urgent need for blood donors with a special solar eclipse-themed thank-you gift to all who answer the call.

Donors who give through March 16 will receive an email to claim free solar eclipse glasses and a T-shirt while supplies last ahead of the April 8 solar eclipse. Donors who give through March 31 will be entered to win one of four $5,000 gift cards in the Celestial Giveaway.

To help with the cause, a blood drive is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 16 at the Gurnee Fire Department, 6581 Dada Drive.

An adequate blood supply must be ready for patients every day. Spring storms can cause blood drive cancellations and keep donors from coming out. Eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to give to ensure the blood supply is sufficient before the unexpected occurs.

March is Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month, a reminder that blood donations are needed not just for emergencies, but for patients who have ongoing needs. The most common bleeding disorder, von Willebrand disease, affects the blood’s ability to clot and can cause excessive bleeding and pain.

Learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-258-4825.