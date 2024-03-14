A Way Out provides access to substance use treatment

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Health Department, Lake County Opioid Initiative and participating police departments announced the A Way Out program has served 1,003 clients.

A Way Out is a life-saving program in Lake County that helps people access substance use treatment.

A Way Out aims to reduce overdoses and improve access to treatment. Through A Way Out, a person can walk into a participating police department, turn in any drugs and paraphernalia without fear of criminal charges and access inpatient or outpatient care.

Law enforcement calls the Lake County Health Department, which begins finding appropriate treatment for the person, and following treatment, health department staff can continue to provide support. Recovery support and treatment can include peer support, case management, withdrawal management (detox) and inpatient rehab, outpatient options including Medication-Assisted Treatment, transitional and recovery housing and community resources.

“We’re breaking the stigma of mental health and substance use disorders,” said Sam Johnson, director of behavioral health at the Lake County Health Department. “The A Way Out program allows people in our community to seek help without fear of judgment or legal consequences.”

After the implementation of A Way Out in June 2016, Lake County saw reductions in nonfatal overdoses, fatal drug and opioid overdoses and property crime arrests. Overdoses, however, continue to be a concern in Lake County, particularly because of the increase in the use of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that carries a higher risk of death. In 2023, Lake County saw 117 overdose deaths by the end of October and fentanyl was involved in more than half of those deaths.

A Way Out is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Anyone 18 and older can participate in A Way Out. Citizenship status and language do not affect eligibility.

To learn more about A Way Out and find participating police departments, visit lakecountyil.gov/AWayOut.