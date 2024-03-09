Vernon Hills man arrested by special investigations group

Dentri J. Henning, 34, of the 300 block of Farmingdale Circle, Vernon Hills (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

VERNON HILLS -- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-funded task force, concluded an investigation that led to the arrest of a Vernon Hills man who police say was selling guns and drugs.

Members of SIG conducted an investigation after receiving information that Dentri J. Henning, 34, of the 300 block of Farmingdale Circle, Vernon Hills, was allegedly selling firearms and drugs. During their investigation, members of SIG seized a semi-automatic pistol and more than 30 grams of cocaine, according to a news release.

On March 7, members of SIG arrested Henning at his residence. After reviewing the facts and circumstances of the investigation, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the following charges:

Henning has been charged with armed habitual criminal (Class X felony), two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class X felolny), two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony), three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 2 felony) and two counts of unlawful sale of a firearm (Class 4 felony).

Henning was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.