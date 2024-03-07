Wilcox, DeWitte bring Valentine’s cheer to area seniors

In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, state Sens. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry, and Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, delivered over 9,000 homemade valentines to seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living centers. (Photo provided by Cheryl Meyer)

SPRINGFIELD – In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, state Sens. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry, and Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, delivered more than 9,000 homemade valentines to seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living centers.

The deliveries were part of the Senate Republicans’ annual Valentines for Seniors program.

Wilcox’s 32nd District includes portions of McHenry and Lake counties. DeWitte’s 33rd Senate District includes portions of Kane, McHenry and DuPage counties.

“We set a new participation record this year in the 32nd District with close to 5,000 valentines submitted by school, church, scouting and 4-H groups and by residents who wanted to do their part to make local seniors feel appreciated,” Wilcox said in a news release. “The smiles on the seniors’ faces were priceless and I cannot thank the community enough for participating in this heartwarming project.”

In the 33rd District, DeWitte said between his offices in West Dundee and St. Charles more than 4,000 valentines were collected. He and his staff delivered them to 20 facilities.

“This is my favorite event of the year because the community really comes together to make Valentine’s Day special for area seniors,” DeWitte said in the release. “Loneliness can be an issue for seniors and through our Valentines for Seniors program, they know they are valued and that people are thinking of them.”

The Valentines for Seniors program is a statewide annual event and all 19 Republican senators participated. This year’s statewide total of valentines collected and delivered was just under 60,000.