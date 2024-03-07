‘Vigilance’ exhibit opens at Brushwood Center

RIVERWOODS – Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods is presenting “Vigilance,” an exhibition featuring artists of all ages that celebrates the contributions of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) environmental justice leaders.

The exhibition is hosted in partnership with Insight Advocacy, an organization that promotes visibility and inclusion on the North Shore of Chicago.

“This exhibition highlights the environmental struggles faced by communities of color and the leaders who have fought for their communities to create change,” Julia Kemerer, director of arts and administration at Brushwood Center, said in a news release. “Insight Advocacy’s original exhibit, ‘Dynamic Today, with Unlimited Potential,’ became the inspiration for this brand-new collaborative exhibition ‘Vigilance.’ We hope that ‘Vigilance’ will be inspirational for everyone.”

Visitors are invited to view artwork created by professional artists as well as students. The show shares valuable insights from past leaders and seeks to inspire current generations to join the work for a cleaner, safer, more equitable future for all.

“Art is a vessel for creating connections because of its universal appeal,” said Janea Harris, co-founder and co-president of Insight Advocacy. “As community connectors, we are empowering our Insight Advocacy youth to utilize the creative arts to be the visionaries behind how they want their stories told and the creators of culturally relevant exhibits.”

The exhibition is free and open to the public. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday through May 5 at Brushwood Center, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road.

Participating artists in “Vigilance” include Gabriela Burlamaqui, Ciree Harris, Hayes Harries, Janea D. Harris, Mechiya Jamison, Nora Moore Lloyd, Camila Quintana Sinisterra, Vicky Tesmer and Lynn West.