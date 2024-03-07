Love to walk? This dog will help you get in your steps

GRAYSLAKE – Murray says, “I’m always ready to go. As soon as I spot someone, I sit and stare at them with a big smile. It works pretty well. They kneel down, open the door and off we go. I love long walks, checking everything out. That’s a lot more fun than toys if you ask me. If the dog walker is talking to me, I always turn my head. I’m told I’m a pretty good listener and I always get some petting. Walking around, you get to see who else is out there and what everyone is up to. That’s so much fun.”

Murray, a Shiba Inu mix, is about 2 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.