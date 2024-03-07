Drop the Mic showcases talent at Big Hollow Middle School

Jr. Emcees Caelyn McDaniel and Samiya McBean, eighth grade students, on stage introducing performers during the "Drop the Mic" event at Big Hollow School in Ingleside. (Photo provided by Big Hollow School)

INGLESIDE – Students in grades 5-8 participated in Big Hollow Middle School’s first Drop the Mic event Feb. 24.

In honor of Black History Month, the parent volunteer group African American Parent Advisory Council sponsored the event along with the assistance of school officials.

Guests filled the school auditorium to watch students from diverse backgrounds showcase their talents, including singing, dancing, playing musical instruments and observing one of the fastest Rubik’s Cube solvers in action.

AAPAC President Qiana Monroe thanks everyone for attending and introducing emcee Nikki Rung; Jr. emcee Caelyn McDaniel, eighth grade; and Jr. emcee Samiya McBean, eighth grade, during the "Drop the Mic" event at Big Hollow School in Ingleside. (Photo provided by Big Hollow School)

The event’s emcees were Grammy-nominated recording artist, teaching artist and entertainer Nikki Rung (Nikki Nanny) and eighth grade students Caelyn McDaniel and Samiya McBean. Rung is a parent to a student in the Big Hollow school district.

Similar to the concept of the parlor game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, the emcees read facts that connected student performances to Black history.

Everyone who performed or volunteered was awarded a certificate and trophy for their contribution.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made this day successful from the school administration and the AAPAC leadership team,” AAPAC President Qiana Monroe said in a news release.