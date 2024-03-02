Pedestrian who was struck, killed in North Barrington identified

NORTH BARRINGTON -- Lake County Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Investigators continue to investigate a fatal car versus pedestrian crash involving a car and pedestrian that occurred in North Barrington.

About 6:55 p.m. Feb. 27, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 22 and Rainbow Road, North Barrington, for a crash involving a car and pedestrian. Sheriff’s deputies found a North Barrington man dead in the ditch line.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by a 47-year-old Geneva man, was traveling east on Route 22, in the area of Rainbow Road. As the driver of the Ford traveled east, he struck the pedestrian, who was walking on the south shoulder of the roadway, police said. The pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing, and Route 22 is unlit in this area.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured, immediately dialed 911 after the crash, and has been cooperative with the investigation, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Craig Kizer of North Barrington. On Feb. 28, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Kizer died from blunt force injuries as a result of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.