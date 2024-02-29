PM&L Theatre to host auditions for ‘Camelot’

ANTIOCH – The tales of King Arthur, Guinevere and the Knights of the Round Table come to life this season at PM&L Theatre and you are invited to play a part in bringing the legend of Camelot to the stage.

Directed by Guy Finley, the production offers an opportunity to delve into the heart of Arthurian lore with a fresh, innovative adaptation by David Lee that is tailored for an intimate ensemble of eight talented actors.

This isn’t just another production of the Lerner and Loewe classic. This adaptation strips back the grandeur to focus on the core narrative, offering a unique challenge and opportunity for actors.

With roles requiring versatility and a range of emotions – from the noble Arthur to the passionate Guinevere and the valiant Lancelot – each part presents a chance to showcase your talent in a production that promises to be both intimate and epic.

Auditions will take place at 7 p.m. March 5 and 6 at PM&L Theatre, 877 Main St., Antioch. Callbacks will start at 7 p.m. March 7.

For auditions, come prepared to have your singing range tested as well as sing a portion of a song from the show.

Be ready for cold readings from the script.

All roles are open for casting, regardless of gender or age. The focus is on finding the right fit for this production.

For information about signing up, visit https://pmltheatre.com/