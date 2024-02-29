Letter: Just a thought ... about choosing a pet

To the Editor:

Within the past 30 years, it’s been stated that household pets are on the rise.

Many people have choices depending on ordinances in force within their living quarters. Their choices can be limited. One could not house a pony in a studio apartment.

Mice, rats, hamsters, snakes, birds, fish, ferrets, gerbils, horses, goats, lambs, chickens, pigs – the list goes on and on for pet choices.

Whether getting satisfaction from looking at a pet fish through the glass of a fish tank or cuddling up with a pet, having a pet delivers a feeling of contentment to an owner.

According to statistics, dogs are the top choice, with cats coming in second place. Some owners are dog people and others are cat people and many are both. Cats are said to be lower maintenance and quite a bit more independent than dogs. Dogs show themselves to be more needy and dependent on their owners. Some cats and dogs play together and even adore each other.

There are idioms about them. “It’s raining cats and dogs.” Have you ever heard or said that? How about, “It’s a dog eat dog world.” Also, “fight like cats and dogs.”

Do you think dog people have different personalities than cat people? Many people will say yes.

It’s wise to know their differences before making a choice. Cats jump higher than dogs can and usually land on their feet. Which suits your personality, either or neither?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda