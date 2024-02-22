Schneider invites students to participate in Congressional Art Competition

LINCOLNSHIRE – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, encourages 10th District students to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition. The theme for this year’s contest is “Celebrating the American Cultural Mosaic.”

Area high school students are invited to submit a piece of art they have created within the past year, which will be judged by a panel of local educators and artists. Students are encouraged to interpret the theme of “Celebrating the American Cultural Mosaic” creatively and submit artwork that reflects their personal interpretation.

“Each year, I’m honored to host the Congressional Art Competition and review all the incredible artwork our district’s students create. The talent and creativity of our students never fails to impress and I know their pieces will interpret this year’s theme ‘Celebrating the American Cultural Mosaic’ in unique ways,” Schneider said in a news release. “I’m eager to see this year’s winner join the other talented young artists representing every corner of our country.”

Information on how to apply is at https://schneider.house.gov/. The deadline to submit artwork for the competition is 5 p.m. March 22.

The winning submission will be exhibited in the U.S. Capitol for a year. The second- and third-place pieces will be displayed in the Schneider’s district and Washington, D.C., offices, respectively.