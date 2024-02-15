Registration open for Navy Great Lakes Regional SeaPerch competition

GREAT LAKES – The National Museum of the American Sailor welcomes middle school and high school students to take part in the annual SeaPerch competition.

SeaPerch is an innovative underwater robotics program in which middle school and high school students build a remote operated vehicle using a STEM curriculum that teaches basic engineering and science concepts with a marine engineering theme.

Teams of two to five students work together to build their ROV and compete in two underwater challenges.

The museum’s annual competition is a regional qualifying event for the International SeaPerch Challenge at the University of Maryland in May.

Registration is free.

Teams interested in competing can register at visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

Through its collections, exhibits and educational programming, the National Museum of the American Sailor celebrates and helps people discover the heritage of the U.S. Navy’s enlisted sailor. The museum is located at 2531 Sheridan Road at Naval Station Great Lakes.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on federal holidays. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.