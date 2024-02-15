Older cat loves the company of other felines

Madonna is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Feb. 15 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Madonna says, “I am a beautiful, fluffy black cat who loves the company of other cats. Over time, I’ve gotten more comfortable with some humans and have a small fan club of human friends who pay special attention to me. When they pet me, I often drool a little because it feels so good. I also enjoy getting brushed.

“My love and passion are cats. I always make a spot for another cat if they want to cuddle and take a nap with me.”

Madonna is about 11 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.