Letter: Just a thought ... about conditions and requirements

To the Editor:

The world is full of conditions and requirements. There are conditions involved with applying for a loan. In order to receive a credit card, applicants must meet certain requirements. Most establishments require a receipt of purchase for a refund to be given. To ride a motorcycle or drive a vehicle, it is necessary to meet the requirements to receive an operator’s license.

Certain vaccines are required by doctors, nurses and employees in medical facilities in order to treat patients and meet with the public. Hospitals have conditions and requirements that must be met in order to allow visitors or outpatients to enter the premises.

Employees who pool their money together and buy lottery tickets understand the condition is the winnings are to be split equally.

Some pets, especially dogs, will get a treat if they perform an act such as rolling over, barking or extending their paw. Zoo animals live with conditions, too.

Sidewalks, streets, parking spaces and traffic lights all come with conditions and requirements. Libraries require quiet surroundings so other patrons aren’t disturbed. Banks require deposit slips to put money into an account and withdrawal slips to take money out.

Conditions here, requirements there, so very much to comply with everywhere. Would you agree that conditions and requirements keep order flowing?

Once there was a condition to leave the ball before the stroke of midnight – or else.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda