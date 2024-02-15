Johnson invites residents to join youth and senior advisory boards

BUFFALO GROVE – To ensure the voices of every generation are heard, state Sen. Adriane Johnson is introducing a Youth Advisory Board and a Senior Advisory Board. Both boards will be accepting applications through March 10.

“The purpose of these boards is to amplify the voices of people throughout the 30th District,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “My hope is that these groups will allow people to feel empowered to speak up, brainstorm solutions and ultimately build a better community.”

Each advisory board will meet monthly to discuss community issues that are important to them and how Johnson can use her position as a senator to better serve both older and younger generations. The Senior Advisory Board will be made up of those 55 and older. The Youth Advisory Board will be made up of students from local high schools and colleges.

People interested in getting involved in state government and having their voice heard should apply for a position by March 10. Members will hold their positions until March 2025.

“Advisory boards are a great opportunity to have your voice heard and impact legislation,” Johnson said. “The best legislation is often inspired by intentional conversations within the community.”

Students interested in applying can visit https://forms.gle/qZ1uzHL2mspVMKx18.

Interested seniors can visit https://forms.gle/NBX92YXtBxNSedxX8.

For more information, call Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201.