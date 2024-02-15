Grayslake postal exhibit opens at museum

Signed, sealed, and delivered! The Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum is pleased to announce the opening of its latest exhibit, “Postmarked: Grayslake 60030.” (Photo provided by the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum)

GRAYSLAKE – Signed, sealed and delivered!

The Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum announced the opening of “Postmarked: Grayslake 60030.”

A committee composed of Grayslake Historical Society volunteers, content experts and Heritage Center staff chose topics of importance on both a Grayslake and national scale for the exhibit.

One of the exhibit’s most surprising elements is the number of real – and supposed – mail-related crimes.

“In 1908, Grayslake residents were shocked to learn that Postmistress Annabelle Whitmore was accused of opening letters and had been let go,” Grayslake Heritage Center Executive Director Michelle Poe said in a news release. “What followed was a court hearing in Chicago that newspapers claimed half of the village went to. Their conclusion? She didn’t do it.”

Stories like this as well as a general history of the U.S. Postal Service, Grayslake’s post office locations and postmasters, methods of delivery and transportation for mail carriers and other local mail scandals are covered in the exhibit.

“One of the things I hope people leave this exhibit knowing is just how important the story of the U.S. Postal Service is to not only American history, but to Grayslake history as well,” Grayslake Heritage Center Deputy Director Katie Brethorst-Stockwell said in the release.

“Postmarked: Grayslake 60030” was created in collaboration with the Grayslake Historical Society, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting and preserving Grayslake history. The historical society provided historic images, artifacts and other resources.

“How is news relayed? In person, in pictures, by phone, by internet. … The exhibit ‘Postmarked: Grayslake 60030′ explores the role of the postal service in communication,” Grayslake Historical Society archivist Charlotte Renehan said in the release.

Another collaborator was newly appointed Grayslake Postmaster Jacqueline Caira, who brought an insider’s perspective to how the inner machinations of the Postal Service operate.

“I’m honored to be the newest postmaster here,” Caira said in the release. “While helping with this project, it made me fall more in love with the village of Grayslake and opened my eyes to all of the postal history around us.”

As part of the exhibit’s opening, the Grayslake Arts Alliance will provide supplies and instructions on how to create mail art. Entry is free.

“Postmarked: Grayslake 60030″ will run until Nov. 1.

For more information, visit www.grayslakeheritagecenter.com and www.grayslakehistory.