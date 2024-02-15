Annual Forecast Lake County luncheon planned

MUNDELEIN – The 16th annual Forecast Lake County Luncheon will take place Feb. 21.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Libertyville-Mundelein, 510 E. Illinois Route 83, Mundelein.

Thomas Walstrum, senior business economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, is the featured speaker.

In partnership with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the luncheon will provide an in-depth look at the economic forecast for 2024. Attendees will learn more about personal consumption expenditures and the measurable factors that are reflecting changes in business and consumer behavior.

Cost for the luncheon is $65 for Chamber members and $75 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit www.lakecountychamber.com.